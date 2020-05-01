Edmundston Police Seize Vehicle Possibly Related to Hit & Run

Edmundston police have seized a vehicle they believe was connected to a possible hit and run earlier this week that seriously injured a pedestrian.

Police say a man who was walking on Saint-Francois Street near Tighe Street on Monday morning was apparently hit by a car that left the scene.

The 40-year-old man from Edmundston was hospitalized for his injuries. He has since been released.

Police say information from the public allowed them to identify a vehicle connected to the case. They believe debris from the car was found in the area where the man was struck.