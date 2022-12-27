Maine State Police Say a 3-year-old Child Died on Christmas

Maine State Police are investigating after a child died in the town of Edgecomb.

When Did the Child Die?

The Lincoln County Communications Center received a 911 call just after 7:30 Christmas morning about a 3-year-old child who was not breathing. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says rescue workers and members of the Lincoln County Sheriff's Department responded to the home on Route 1. Makinzlee Handrahan was transported to Miles Memorial Hospital in Damariscotta, where she was pronounced dead.

How Did the Child Die?

As is protocol in any death of a child, the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit was contacted to investigate. Detectives and Evidence Response Technicians worked late into the night and on into Monday, looking into the girls death. An autopsy was also conducted at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta on Monday. As a result, Makinzlee's death has been ruled a homicide. The cause of death has not been released, at the request of the Maine State Attorney General's Office.

The investigation into this death continues. Our condolences to the child's family and friends.

We'll update this story as more details become available.

