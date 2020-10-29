Edelman Expected To Miss Sunday’s Game – Maybe More

According to ESPN, the Patriots' Julian Edelman had precautionary knee surgery this (October 29th) morning.

The 34 year old wide receiver has been limited all season because of his knee and sources are now saying that he is expected to be out "for some time". This has lead some to believe that he could end up being out for the remainder of the season.

The Patriots are coming off a 33 to 6 loss to the San Francisco 49ers at Gillette last Sunday.

The Patriots visit the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 PM. Our pregame coverage on B98.5 will begin at 10 AM.

