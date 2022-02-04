Eddie Vedder Opens ‘Earthling’ Tour: Video and Set List

Eddie Vedder opened the short tour in support of his upcoming solo album Earthling at the Beacon Theater in New York last night, delivering a 22-song set with a wide variety of covers.

He hit the stage with his all-star band featuring Josh Klinghoffer, Andrew Watt, Chris Chaney, Glen Hansard and Chad Smith. They opened with R.E.M.’s “Drive” followed by Tom Petty’s “Room at the Top” and the Beatles’ “Here Comes the Sun” before performing 10 of the 11 tracks from the new LP. He also included Pearl Jam songs “Wishlist,” “Porch” and “Better Man,” closing with covers of songs by the Pretenders, Patti Smith, George Harrison and Bob Dylan.

You can see videos and the set list from the show below.

Watch Eddie Vedder Perform ‘Drive’

Watch Eddie Vedder Perform ‘Room at the Top’

Watch Eddie Vedder Perform ‘Here Comes the Sun’

Vedder introduced Watt, sharing the story of how the producer met Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready many years ago at the same venue and asked for career advice, which he followed “for about six weeks.” "He’s the reason why I’m here with you and these songs exist," Vedder said of Watt.

Before the encore he alluded to the pandemic, noting he had faced “a number of hurdles and challenges” to complete and release the record and make it to the stage. “I meant to ask about you, too,” he told the crowd. “I’m sure it wasn’t easy to get in this room tonight. So I’m happy!”

Watch Eddie Vedder Perform ‘Fallout Today’

Watch Eddie Vedder Perform ‘Tender Mercies’

Earthling comes out on Feb. 11. Vedder’s tour is set to run until Feb. 22.

Watch Eddie Vedder Perform ‘Wishlist’

Watch Eddie Vedder Perform ‘Mrs. Mills’

Eddie Vedder, Beacon Theater, New York, 2/3/22

1. Drive

2. Room at the Top

3. Here Comes the Sun

4. The Haves

5. I’ll Be Waiting

6. Invincible

7. The Dark

8. Power of Right

9. Fallout Today

10. Long Way

11. Tender Mercies

12. Wishlist

13. Brother the Cloud

14. Mrs. Mills

15. Try

16. Rose of Jericho

17. Porch

Encore:

18. Precious

19. Better Man

20. People Have the Power

21. Isn't It a Pity

22. All Along the Watchtower

Watch Eddie Vedder Perform ‘Porch’

Watch Eddie Vedder Perform ‘Precious’