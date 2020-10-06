Revisiting Eddie Van Halen’s Last Van Halen Concert

Eddie Van Halen's last Van Halen concert was a hometown gig on Oct. 4, 2015, the second of two nights at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. It was almost exactly five years to the day before the guitar legend's death on Oct. 6, 2020 at the age of 65.

The 23-song show, according to setlist.fm, began with "Light Up the Sky" and concluded with "Jump," which you can see below. Both Eddie and Alex Van Halen had their moments in the spotlight. Alex's drum solo came at about the midway point, following "I'll Wait," with his brother's closer to the end, after "Ain't Talkin' 'Bout Love." The guitarist worked in elements of "Little Guitars," "Mean Street," "Spanish Fly," "Eruption" and "Cathedral." Only one number performed that night, "She's the Woman," came from their last studio effort, 2012's Different Kind of Truth.

The evening, which featured an opening set by Kenny Wayne Shepherd, capped off a 41-date tour of North America in support of Tokyo Dome Live in Concert, which had been recorded two years earlier in Japan. It's the only Van Halen live album with David Lee Roth as their frontman.

Watch Van Halen Close Their Last Show With 'Jump'

At the first Hollywood Bowl date two nights before, Roth displayed some warm feelings for Eddie. During the breakdown in "Dance the Night Away," he started by mocking Jon Bon Jovi's stage pose of one outstretched arm as the "half-Jesus." He went on to comment on Bon Jovi's then-recent feud with Richie Sambora, and poked fun at his own history of sparring with his bandmate.

"Rumor has it that Jon is kind of at odds with the guitar player," Roth said. "Imagine the odds of that shit happening? The difference is Edward and I agree to apologize every couple of summers and come out and share the good news with you."

The singer then walked over to the guitarist and they put their arms around each other. After they said some off-mic words to each other, Roth continued: "The best years of my life; the high points of all my life – onstage with you, homeboy. I will always do the half-Jesus towards you, Eddie Van Halen."

Watch David Lee Roth Praise Eddie Van Halen

Van Halen, Oct. 4, 2015, Hollywood Bowl Set List

1. "Light Up the Sky"

2. "Runnin' With the Devil"

3. "Romeo Delight"

4. "Everybody Wants Some!!"

5. "Drop Dead Legs"

6. "Feel Your Love Tonight"

7. "Somebody Get Me a Doctor"

8. "She's the Woman"

9. "I'll Wait"

10. Drum Solo

11. "Little Guitars"

12. "Dance the Night Away"

13. "Beautiful Girls"

14. "Women in Love ..."

15. "Hot for Teacher"

16. "'Dirty Movies'"

17. "Ice Cream Man"

18. "Unchained"

19. "Ain't Talkin' 'Bout Love"

20. Guitar Solo

21. "You Really Got Me"

22. "Panama"

23. "Jump"