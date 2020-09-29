Economic Impact Payment Letters Sent to Mainers

The IRS is mailing letters to people who aren’t typically required to file federal income tax returns to let them know they may still qualify for an economic impact payment.

The government sent the stimulus payments to a majority of Americans in April as the pandemic put millions of people out of work.

Individuals can receive up to $1,200 and married couples can get up to $2,400, however, they must register by Oct. 15 to receive a payment by the end of the year.

Letters are being sent to people who didn't file a federal tax return because of very low income.

More than 32,000 people in Maine earned under the IRS threshold requiring them to file a return.