Eagles Launch 2020 ‘Hotel California’ Tour With 32-Song Set List

The Eagles kicked off their Hotel California tour last night (Feb. 7) with the first of three shows at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

With the help of an orchestra and a choir, they began by playing the hit 1976 album in its entirety and in sequence, including the "Wasted Time" instrumental reprise that opens the second side of the LP. Vince Gill took lead vocals on Randy Meisner's "Try and Love Again." After an intermission, they returned with "Seven Bridges Road" and continued with a greatest hits set that made room for three songs from Joe Walsh's career outside of the band -- "In the City," "Walk Away" and "Funk #49" -- and Don Henley's "The Boys of Summer." An encore added another Walsh hit, "Rocky Mountain Way," and a second take of "Hotel California" to close out the night.

The set list was identical to the three shows they played at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas last year. You can check out photos from those dates below.

The Eagles will perform in Atlanta again tonight and Tuesday before playing three nights at New York's Madison Square Garden. The U.S. tour will run through April 26 at the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, and they also have upcoming dates booked in Mexico and London. Check their website for full details.

The Eagles, State Farm Arena, Feb. 7, 2020 Set List

Set 1

1. "Hotel California"

2. "New Kid in Town"

3. "Life in the Fast Lane"

4. "Wasted Time"

5. "Wasted Time (Reprise)"

6. "Victim of Love"

7. "Pretty Maids All in a Row"

8. "Try and Love Again"

9. "The Last Resort"

Set 2

10. "Seven Bridges Road"

11. "Take It Easy"

12. "One of These Nights"

13. "Take It to the Limit"

14. "Tequila Sunrise"

15. "Witchy Woman"

16. "In the City"

17. "I Can't Tell You Why"

18. "Lyin' Eyes"

19. "Best of My Love"

20. "Peaceful Easy Feeling"

21. "Love Will Keep Us Alive"

22. "Walk Away"

23. "Those Shoes"

24. "Life's Been Good"

25. "The Boys of Summer"

26. "Funk #49"

27. "Already Gone"

28. "Heartache Tonight"

Encore

29. "Rocky Mountain Way"

30. "Desperado"

31. "The Long Run"

32. "Hotel California (Reprise)"