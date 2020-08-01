E-Rod Shut Down – Will Not Pitch in 2020

The Boston Red Sox announced on Saturday, August 1st that their ace, Eduardo Rodriguez has been shut down for the year, and will not pitch in 2020.

Rodriguez was Boston's best pitcher last year, going 19-6 with a 3.81 ERA. He struck out 213 batters in 203.1 innings, starting 34 games.

Rodriguez was set to be the ace of the pitching staff with Chris Sale having undergone Tommy John surgery, David Price traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers and Rick Porcello signing with the New York Mets as a free agent.

E-Rod was diagnosed last week with myocarditis (inflammation in the heart), a condition that may be related to his contraction of COVID-19 earlier this summer

