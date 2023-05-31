This “Mainer” Is Going to Be Playing in the NBA Finals This Year

Duncan Robinson, the sharpshooting small forward/shooting guard for the Miami Heat, is making waves as his team, unfortunately, secured a spot in the NBA Finals. What makes Robinson's journey to his second NBA Finals in four years even more remarkable is the fact that he was born right here in our Pine Tree State.

York, situated near the southern tip of Maine, is a charming town known for its beautiful summer resorts. With a population of 13,723 according to the 2020 census, it encompasses various villages such as York Village, York Harbor, York Beach, and Cape Neddick. The coastal location, nestled by the Atlantic Ocean on the Gulf of Maine, provides a picturesque backdrop for Robinson's humble beginnings.

Although born in York, Robinson grew up in New Castle, New Hampshire. His educational journey led him to Rye Junior High School before he made the decision to attend The Governor's Academy in Massachusetts instead of his local public high school.

After going undrafted in 2018, the Miami Heat brought Robinson into their organization, playing a significant role in reaching the 2020 NBA Finals.

Robinson's basketball prowess has garnered him numerous records in the NBA. He has been an undeniable trailblazer in terms of his three-point shooting abilities, reaching milestones at an astonishing pace. He became the fastest player to achieve 200, 300, 400, 500, 600, 700, and 800 career three-pointers, leaving a mark in the league's history books.

Additionally, off the court, in 2021, Robinson showcased his versatility by starting a podcast called "The Long Shot Pod" with his friend Davis Reid. The show often features NBA players and celebrities from various media domains, providing an inside look into the lives and experiences of these notable figures.

The Miami Heat's path to the Finals has been quite distinct from that of their Finals opponent (and WGME Meteorologist Ryan Munn’s favorite team), the Denver Nuggets. While the Nuggets claimed the top seed in the West, the Heat had to fight their way through the play-in tournament, eventually earning the No. 8 seed in the postseason. However, both teams have shown dominance throughout the playoffs, with no series going to a Game 7 until the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics.

The Nuggets have been fueled by the offensive prowess of center Nikola Jokic, a two-time league MVP, and point guard Jamal Murray. Denver's depth has also played a vital role, with their second unit consistently maintaining leads and keeping the momentum in their favor. The team's health has been a crucial factor, with key players performing at their peak.

On the other hand, the Heat have relied heavily on the leadership of their superstar, Jimmy Butler, throughout the playoffs. However, their bench players, including Gabe Vincent, Max Strus, Caleb Martin, and of course, Duncan Robinson, have stepped up in critical moments, delivering clutch shots.

Listen, I’m all for Maine-born success, however, he was a jerk to our Boston Celtics last round, and I’m petty.

Go Nuggets!