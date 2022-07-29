Two Year Investigation for Distribution of Fentanyl

Two people have been arrested after a two year investigation into the distribution of fentanyl in the Greater Bangor area. An additional charge for one of the individuals relates to the 2021 overdose death of a Bangor woman.

Multiple agencies were involved including the Bangor Maine Police Department, Maine Drug Enforcement Agency and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. The focus of the investigation was on a group from Lowell, Massachusetts “after identifying a suspected source of supply of fentanyl contributed to the overdose death in Bangor in 2021.”

As part of the case, law enforcement conducted undercover purchases from 26-year-old Lawrence Camillo from Lowell, MA. Camillo would stay at local Maine hotels and “distribute fentanyl to local drug users.”

Search Warrant

A search warrant was executed on the night of Wednesday, July 27 around 10:30 p.m. at rooms at the Hollywood Slots Casino in Bangor. Seized in the search was “approximately 670 grams of fentanyl, 110 grams of cocaine and $14,000 in suspect drug proceeds were seized. The estimated street value of the drugs seized is approximately $75,000.”

Two Individuals Arrested and Charged

Lawrence Camillo was arrested and charged with Class A, Aggravated Trafficking in Schedule W Drugs and Class B, Trafficking in Schedule Drugs. Bail was set at $120,000 cash. Causing the death of another was the aggravating factor.

Also arrested was 26-year-old Joel Peralta from Lowell, MA. He was charged with Class A, Aggravated Trafficking in Schedule W Drugs and Class B Trafficking in Schedule W Drugs. No bail was set.

MDEA Tip-Line

Contact the MDEA by texting MDEA to TIP411 (847411) if you have any information related to illegal drugs sales in your area. You can also call the MDEA tip-line at 1-800-452-6457.

Authorities said “All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.”

