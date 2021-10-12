Drowsy Driver Caused Two-Vehicle Crash in Haynesville, Police Say

Three people and several dogs escaped unharmed following a crash involving two vehicles in the southern Aroostook County town of Haynesville.

According to a report from Troop F of the Maine State Police, Corporal Dennis Quint and Trooper Noah Castonguay responded to the crash on Thursday, Oct. 7. One vehicle, with two occupants and several dogs on board, was heading east on Route 2A towards Houlton. The second vehicle had only the driver and was heading in the opposite direction.

State Police say the westbound driver fell asleep at the wheel and crossed the center line into the path of the other vehicle. The eastbound driver lost control while swerving to avoid a head-on crash, and the vehicle went off the road and flipped onto its side.

The other car continued across the opposite lane and crashed into the ditch. No one was injured in either vehicle, but three of the dogs ran off and could not be located, according to the report by Lt. Brian Harris.

Animal control was notified to assist the pet owners in the search. There was no further word on whether or not the dogs were found.

The driver of the westbound car, who was not identified, was issued a summons for failing to control a motor vehicle and for having an expired inspection, the police report stated.

We'll post an update when we receive further information. Haynesville is about 25 miles below Houlton, Maine.