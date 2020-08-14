Drought Conditions in Maine

Maine has been dealing with the hottest and driest summer on record.

Drought conditions persist across the state for a sixth week, according to Maine's Drought Task Force.

The National Weather Service expects lower than normal precipitation and higher than normal temperatures over the next two weeks, which would deepen drought conditions.

Some public drinking water systems in Maine are now taking steps to modify operations to accommodate low water levels.

The Maine Emergency Management Agency has launched a survey to help determine the number of dry wells across the state.

The USDA Farm Service Agency reports a decrease in hay crops this year and widespread use of irrigation, especially Aroostook County where severe drought conditions continue.