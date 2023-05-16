The iconic New England band is shipping up to Bangor this fall, and we've got your chance to score some free tickets to the Sept. 27 show.

Here's what to do. Starting Monday, Sept. 18, each day on the morning show, we'll play a little game. If you call in and know the answer, you'll win a pair of tickets to the show.

If you're not our lucky winner, have no fear. Just listen to the winning answer and enter it below. You could win a pair of tickets too!

The legendary American Celtic punk band formed in Quincy, Massachusetts, known and loved by all of us as Dropkick Murphys, is making its first appearance in Bangor, since 2017.

Their twelfth album, Okemah Rising, was released on May 12, so you can be sure you will hear a few from that when they come to town.

They are also bringing along the ska punk band, The Interrupters, and roots rock artist, Jess Ahern, for a full night of music on the Bangor Waterfront.

The band's 2005 album “The Warrior's Code”, included the smash hit "I'm Shipping Up to Boston." The song really caught on when it was included in the film "The Departed", and went on to become a platinum-selling single. It took on a second life at many Boston sporting events, usually at the beginning of the game, to get the crowd hyped up, or during a time out to rally everyone.