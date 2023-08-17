Driver Who Caused an Orono 2-Car Crash May Have Been Intoxicated

Orono Police were following a driver suspected of being intoxicated when he hit another vehicle head-on Wednesday.

Where Did the Pursuit Start?

It was just before 6:00 Wednesday afternoon when Orono Police received a report of a suspected intoxicated driver leaving a residence on Colburn Drive. Sergeant Kyle Adams located a vehicle matching the reported description on Park Street and followed it onto the University of Maine campus on Rangeley Road. Adams said he saw the person driving in an erratic manner, swerving and completely entering the oncoming lane of traffic several times. Eventually, the vehicle stopped near the Memorial Gym and a female passenger got out.

Sergeant Adams tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the vehicle sped off, turning right at College Avenue, without stopping for the stop sign, and headed towards Old Town. Again, Adams observed the vehicle crossing over the center line and completely entering the opposite lane of traffic, reaching speeds of 60 miles per hour and weaving around cars. As the vehicle approached the College Avenue/Stillwater Avenue intersection, it entered the oncoming lane of traffic and turned left onto Stillwater Avenue, failing to stop at the red light. The vehicle continued on Stillwater Avenue, again entering the oncoming lane in order to pass vehicles.

How Did the Crash Happen?

When the vehicle reached the Stillwater/Bennoch Road intersection, it crashed head-on into a vehicle trying to turn left onto Bennoch Road from Stillwater Avenue. The second vehicle contained two female occupants, ages 27 and 25 years old. They were both transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Who Was Allegedly Driving the Vehicle Being Pursued?

The suspect's vehicle crashed into a ditch and landed on its roof. The driver sustained significant injuries and was transported to a local hospital. He has been identified as Jack Fraser. Police say charges are pending, but did not specify what those charges would be.

The crash remains under investigation and is being reconstructed by the Old Town Police Department with help from the Maine State Police.

We'll update this story as more details become available.

