Driver Died in Maine after Head-On Collision with Tractor Trailer
One person died in a crash Tuesday morning after a vehicle collided with a tractor trailer on Route 26 in Poland, Maine.
The collision happened around 7:10 am on Main Street near Cyndi’s Dockside Restaurant.
Driver Died after Vehicle Collided with a Tractor Trailer
The Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office said the driver of a 2018 Hyundai “lost control, skidded and crossed into the southbound lane and collided with a 1995 Peterbilt tractor trailer.”
Driver Died at the Scene
Officials said the Hyundai driver died at the scene. The person was not wearing a seatbelt. The driver’s name was not released pending notification of the family, said the Sheriff’s Office.
The driver of the tractor trailer, 39-year-old, Simon Couture from Coaticook, Quebec, was not injured.
Road Closed for Hours
Route 26 Springwater Road to Aggregate Road was closed to traffic for close to 2 ½ hours and has reopened.
Crash Under Investigation
The investigation remains open as authorities reconstruct the crash. The Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Lewiston Police Department and the Maine State Police Commercial Enforcement Unit which is standard protocol in all fatal crashes involving a tractor trailer unit.
