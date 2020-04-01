Dr. Elvis From Mayo Clinic Covers ‘Imagine’ & It’s Mesmerizing

The Mayo Clinic's singing doc, Dr. Elvis, recently dropped another song on Facebook and it has gone viral. In his post, he reminds his followers that we are all in this together:

In life, there are so many things that divide us. Religion, race, politics, social status etc and etc....But today a global pandemic brings us all together as one... ...There is something beautiful about a collective struggle. And the beauty in what we are facing today is that the only way to overcome this pandemic is for us to all come together as one.

Read the full post and enjoy and amazing version of John Lennon's "Imagine" below.

Dr. Elvis Francois