Don’t Forget To Spring Forward This Weekend!

Spring forward. They make it sound like it's so much fun! "Let's all Spring Forward!"

Parents everywhere have started to brace for what will inevitably be a weekend of crankiness and tantrums...and the kids might have some, too.

Tired Parents Cuddling Twin Baby Daughters In Nursery monkeybusinessimages loading...

Daylight Saving Time is this weekend (yes, we're still doing this...and no, I don't know exactly why anymore. It doesn't make sense to me, either.) 2:00 AM Sunday the 13th, we'll all follow the same antiquated custom of setting our clocks back. Well, not all of us. Some don't bother at all. Yet we force them to adjust their entire calendars because some of us do this.

I understand the theory behind it; get more out of the workable day with more sunlight. But can we all just agree that beyond that, the pain-in-the-rear factor almost outweighs any archaic benefit it may have had in the past? Especially now that most of the world seems to either work from home or set its own hours!

Little boy is crying - selective focus Chalabala loading...

What it creates these days is over-tired toddlers and teens and pooped out parents. I don't know about you, but it takes my family till March to get back into a working groove after the Christmas Holiday and then February Break.

Creatas Creatas loading...

And just as we seem to do so, and everything starts to make sense, Daylight Saving Time sneaks up to the front door with a tuba and some cymbals and CRASH! Wah-Wah-Wah!!!! Everything is topsy-turvy again!

Get our free mobile app

The only really beneficial thing about this blasted day is that it does serve as a reminder for folks to check their smoke detectors. And that's something I can get behind. But the rest is just garbage at this point, in my opinion.

Tired woman resting on a bed at home AntonioGuillem loading...

I might be a little bitter, because, despite the hundreds of reminders, I have forgotten to set my clocks ahead on more than one occasion. And doing so led to some pretty awkward tardy trips to church or scheduled plans. Oops.

So, don't be like me. Make sure you set those clocks an hour ahead before you go to bed Saturday. And get ready for everyone around you to have a definite case of "The Mondays" this week. It's gonna take us all some time to adjust!

fat guy passed out hard on the couch txking loading...

13 Movies Filmed in Maine Maine is not new to Hollywood. Many movies have been filmed in Maine since 1956.

MORE: Some of the Memes & Tweets That Have Made Us Laugh (and Maybe Think)