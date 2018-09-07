Don Henley won't have to make any more reservations at the Hotel California. The Eagles founding member and leader has purchased a beautiful Spanish bungalow in Hollywood, so he'll have plenty of room when he heads for Los Angeles.

According to Variety, the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter and drummer dropped $2.212 million on a three-bedroom, two bathroom, 1,827-square-foot Spanish bungalow in West Hollywood in April of 2018. The legendary musician faced a bidding war for the property and ended up paying $360,000 more than the original asking price of $1.85 million.

As the pictures show, though, the historic property is worth it. Built in 1920, the home maintains its classic architecture, but it's been updated inside to include all of the modern amenities, including central air and contemporary lighting and bathroom fixtures. The house affords plenty of natural sunlight, giving it a spacious feel that seems larger than it actually is, with the gleaming white walls giving the whole place a bright, inviting look.

Henley's living room features a coved ceiling and a fully restored Batchelder tile fireplace flanked by built-in bookcases, with windows all around and French doors that offer a wonderful view of palm trees outside, leading to an outdoor dining space. Another set of French doors lead to a guest bedroom that features three pilaster-accented arched casement windows. The luxurious master suite includes custom-fitted closets, floor-to-ceiling glass panels and a bathroom with a double sink, a glass-surround shower and a soaking tub situated beneath a large skylight.

A native Texan, Henley maintains his primary residence in Dallas, where he owns a 16,000-square-foot mansion. He also owns a 40-acre luxury property situated above Malibu’s Point Dume, according to Variety.

