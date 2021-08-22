Everly Brothers’ Don Everly Dead at 84

Don Everly, the last surviving member of the pioneering early rock duo the Everly Brothers, died Saturday at age 84 of unspecified causes.

Everly's family confirmed the news with a statement to the Los Angeles Times: "Don lived by what he felt in his heart. Don expressed his appreciation for the ability to live his dreams ... with his soulmate and wife, Adela, and sharing the music that made him an Everly Brother.”

Between 1957 and 1967, the Everly Brothers released a string of 27 top 40 hits, including the No. 1 singles "Wake Up Little Susie," "All I Have to Do is Dream" and "Cathy's Clown." They were among the first group of artists inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1986.

Their blend of country / bluegrass close harmony singing and rock n' roll was a huge influence on artists such as the Beatles, the Byrds and most famously, Simon & Garfunkel. When Don was inducted into the Musicians Hall of Fame in 2019, Keith Richards referred to him as "one of the best rhythm guitar players I ever heard."

Don's brother and bandmate Phil died in January 2014 at age 74 from complications from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Referencing the duo's reputation for infighting - in 1973, they broke up mid-concert - at the time of Phil's death Don offered a heartfelt tribute: "Our love was and will always be deeper than any earthly differences we might have had. I loved my brother very much... I always thought I'd be the one to go first."