Growing up in Aroostook County, my mom would always use the threat of THE CURFEW to make sure that I came home before it was too late. Honestly, it did not really work. I assumed that curfew for people under 18 was just an old law that was never enforced. Honestly, I thought that it was something that parents told their kids to scare them.

But, it turns out that it was a real thing! The Town of Houlton, where I grew up, actually does have a curfew for minors. According to a listing on the Houlton Police Department website, people younger than the age of 18 must be off the streets between 11 PM and 5 AM during the week and off the streets between midnight and 5 AM on the weekend. Of course, it is only loosely enforced. As long as you are not causing problems, police will likely just leave you alone.

But, what about the rest of the state?

According to Curfew Solutions, Maine does not currently have a statewide curfew for people under the age of 18. Of course, this does not mean the state is devoid of laws that keep kids from out late at night.

The post on their website goes on to say:

Please be advised that your county, township or city may have an ordinance (local law) specifying a curfew for juveniles.

A quick search found that many of the state's smaller towns have their own curfews. For example, it appears that Biddeford, Harrison, and Calais all have curfews for minors. However, the details differ from town to town.

For example, in Calais, the law only applies to people 16 and younger. Apparently, by the time you hit the age of 17 they just figure it's "good 'nuff".

Of course, there are exceptions to the rules. For example, if a teen is on his or her way to work. Or, if there is an emergency that requires them to be on the road.

It is important to note that we are talking about curfews in general. The State of Maine also has a driving curfew for new drivers. Get the details about that HERE