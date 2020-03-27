Doctor Shares How to Safely Grocery Shop During Pandemic

This is Doctor Jeffery VanWingen, he is a practicing family medicine physician. He created this video to help you shop and get take out food safely during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He is in Michigan where they are currently under a stay at home order. Therefore, citizens are only leaving for the essentials- like grocery shopping and take out. Take a look at the video. See how many of these practices you can begin utilizing in your own life.

