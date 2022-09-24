Do You Really Need To Have A License To Ride A Scooter In Maine?

Earlier this year, we saw the price of gas (and diesel fuel) skyrocket across the country. Recently, the price of gas has started to come down, but it is still nowhere near the price it was just a few years ago.

And, here in the State of Maine, we are seeing gas prices that are well above what they are in other parts of the country.

Because of this, people are looking for ways to save some cash. Some people are taking public transportation (where possible), some people are walking more, and some people are trying to limit the number of trips they make. Still, there are people who need to make the trip to work each day. Some of them are looking for more fuel efficient trips.

You may have been looking into getting an electric scooter, but you were wondering what kind of license you'd need.

According to Motorized Bicycle HQ, in Maine, electric scooters are treated like mopeds.

The State of Maine describes a moped or e-scooter as:

Have 2 or 3 wheels that are at least 10 inches in diameter.

Have a motor that is no bigger than 50 cc (if gas powered), or 1,500 watts (if electric).

Have an automatic transmission

Be unable to go more than 30 miles per hour on a flat surface.

Produce less than 2 brake horsepower.

In order to legally operate your e-scooter in the State of Maine, you need to be at least 16 years of age and have a driver's license. Or, you need to get a "moped license". You'll also need to register your moped / scooter before it can be operated on the road. The cost for that is about $9.