Do You Know What These Are Seen Near Maine Lakes?

They say you learn something new every day. This was definitely something I never knew...

I love dragonflies. I know this may seem weird, but they make me think my mom is saying hi. But I NEVER knew THIS about them. How did I not know this? As I asked around, I am not alone.

Dragonflies are born on the water, come out as a big bug, shed the skin and then become dragonflies!!! These are dragonfly shells, and they were all over the lake where our camp is up north!

I think if I saw these as bugs, I would be completely freaked out. Because their skins alone are super freaky, almost roach like. And to be honest, I don't know why dragonflies don't freak me out. They are huge flying bugs that like to land on you - but I'm not afraid at all. In fact, when I'm out fishing in a kayak, I try to get them to land on me. Who knows if it's my mom...but it's a nice thought.

How have I gone throughout my entire life NOT knowing how a dragonfly was born, and that they shed their skin? I didn't even know they had skin! Okay, fess up - did you know this?

