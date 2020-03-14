Disney+ WIll Stream Frozen 2 Months Earlier Than Expected

Disney

According to WMTW, Disney will begin streaming Frozen 2 on their Disney+ streaming service on Sunday (March 15th)

The early release of the movie comes amid the coronavirus caused closure and cancellation of theme parks, concerts, and events.  Additionally, the virus has caused the delay of the release of many highly anticipated movies.

According to new Disney CEO Bob Chapek, "powerful themes of perseverance and the importance of family" is "incredibly relevant during this time."

