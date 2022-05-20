Dio’s ‘Holy Diver’ Returns in Four-CD Super Deluxe Edition

Rhino Records has announced a super deluxe edition of Dio’s 1983 debut album Holy Diver, complete with unreleased outtakes, live tracks and rarities.

Newly remixed by Joe Barresi – known for his work with Tool, Queens of the Stone Age and Slipknot – the set will be available in four-CD, two-LP and digital editions, and released on July 8, marking what would have been Ronnie James Dio’s 80th birthday on July 10.

A digital copy of the title track is available immediately to those who preorder now.

“Dio … provided vocals and lyrics for some of the most iconic rock albums of all time with Black Sabbath and Rainbow, before establishing his own band Dio,” the label said in a statement. “Holy Diver was a platinum-certified smash and one of the late singer-songwriter’s most groundbreaking achievements.” Barresi “used the original analog tapes to remix all nine tracks on the album,” the statement noted, adding that a “newly remastered version of the original 1983 mix” is also included.

Liner notes by renowned journalist Mick Wall explore the making of the record, which featured Dio’s established bandmates Vinny Appice and Jimmy Bain along with future Def Leppard guitarist Vivian Campbell. Discussing the classic track “Rainbow in the Dark,” Wall wrote, “Lyrically, it was Ronnie James Dio at his poetic best. … Musically, ‘Rainbow in the Dark’ was also the band’s first truly collaborative endeavor. The inspiration for the monster guitar riff came from something Viv had written when he was 16. Vinny added his distinctive battle-cry beat, and Jimmy added the final touch with the infectiously simple keyboard motif.”

Previously unheard material includes alternate takes of “Rainbow in the Dark,” “Invisible” and “Straight Through the Heart.” An unreleased live recording of the band playing in Fresno, Calif., is also featured. The complete track listing can be seen below.

Dio, ‘Holy Diver’ Super Deluxe Edition Track Listing

CD1: 'Holy Diver' (2022 Joe Barresi Mix)

1.“Stand Up And Shout”

2.“Holy Diver”

3.“Gypsy”

4.“Caught In The Middle”

5.“Don’t Talk To Strangers”

6.“Straight Through The Heart”

7.“Invisible”

8.“Rainbow In The Dark”

9.“Shame On The Night”

CD2: 'Holy Diver' (2022 Remaster)

CD3: Live at Selland Arena, Fresno, CA, 1983 (Unreleased)

1.Intro

2. “Stand Up And Shout”

3. “Straight Through The Heart”

4. “Shame On The Night”

5. “Children Of The Sea”

6. “Holy Diver”

7. “Heaven And Hell” – including guitar solo

8. “Rainbow In The Dark”

9. “Man On The Silver Mountain”

10. “Starstuck”

11. “Man On The Silver Mountain” – reprise

12. “Don’t Talk To Strangers”

CD4: Outtakes, Singles & B-Sides (Tracks 1-7 unreleased)

1. “Evil Eyes” – Wyn Davis remix

2. “Don’t Talk To Strangers” – Take 1 (Joe Barresi mix)

3. “Invisible” – Take 1 (Joe Barresi mix)

4. “Invisible” – Take 3 (Joe Barresi mix)

5. “Rainbow In The Dark” – Alternative Guitar Solo Version (Joe Barresi mix)

6. “Straight Through The Heart” – Take 2 (Joe Barresi mix)

7. “Straight Through The Heart” – Take 3 (Joe Barresi mix)

8. “Rainbow In The Dark” – 7” Mono Edit

9. “Evil Eyes” – 1983 Version. B-Side of “Holy Diver”

10. “Rainbow In The Dark” – 7” Stereo Edit