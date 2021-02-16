Did You Know The Longest Road In The US Starts In New England?

Did you know the longest road in the United States begins (or ends, depending on your point of view) in New England?

If you quickly said "yes" there is a good chance you are thinking of the wrong road.

You were thinking of Route 1, which runs from the tip-top of Maine to Key West, Florida, weren't you? I'll be honest, that's what I thought was the longest road in the country, too It is super long, and well known, after all. That's not the answer, though.

According to Wikipedia, US Route 20 is the longest road in the United States. The 3,365 mile long road runs from Boston to Newport, Oregon.

The road starts at Kenmore Square in Boston and runs East-West through the city. It also runs through Buffalo, New York, Erie, Pennsylvania, Toledo, Ohio, South Bend, Indiana, through Chicago, and dozens of other United States towns and cities.

It even passes by Yellowstone National Park.

The road started out in the early 1920s as New England Interstate Route 5 (NE-5). It ran through Massachusetts and New York. And, up until 1940, the western end of the road was the entrance to Yellowstone National Park. Over time, as the U.S. Highway System developed, more sections were added to the route.

As a guy who loves road trips, Route 20 sounds like an amazing way to see all of Middle America and a bunch of the East Coast and West Coast, too.

."}" data-sheets-userformat="{"2":33554688,"11":4,"28":1}">

LOOK: Here are the best small towns to live in across America

Have you downloaded our FREE app? You can use it to stream the station, to message the DJs, and to take part in exclusive contests, too. It is the best way to stay on top of everything going on in Maine.