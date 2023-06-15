How Long Until This Invasive and Destructive Insect Hits Maine?

Bugs are weird.

Don't get me wrong, they're also totally fascinating. I understand why some people would want to make an entire career out of studying them. You lose me at the point you need to touch them without being afraid. I assume every bug is out to do me some kind of harm. Sure some are, but mostly not. especially here in Maine.

Photo by Yuichi Kageyama on Unsplash Photo by Yuichi Kageyama on Unsplash loading...

Sometimes though, it's not harm to me that's the issue. Like Japanese Beetles. They're all over the place during the summer. But it's the problems they cause in your yard that's the problem. But like I said before, even when one of those little buggers flies toward me, I wince like a scared child.

There's a new bug that everyone in New England is watching and worrying about.

I saw a post on NH Dept. of Agriculture, Markets & Food Facebook page. They were warning folks to look out for the Spotted Lanternfly. More importantly, they were asking folks who might see one to snap a photo of it to send to the state, and then abruptly squash it into oblivion.

Photo by Magi Kern on Unsplash Photo by Magi Kern on Unsplash loading...

The problem is that they eat a lot. And mostly plants and trees we like around here. apple trees, grape vines, various ornamental trees, even hops. Their favorite is another invasive plant species called Tree-of-Heaven. It looks almost exactly like sumac, but a bit different. The bug is trying hard to gain a footing in New Hampshire currently.

So are they in Maine yet?

At the moment, the answer is no. But... they're as close as N.H. so it would seem they could find their way here anytime. But if you do see one in Maine, you can report it to BugWatch@Maine.gov... And then of course, kill it. Here's what you should be looking for...

Maine.gov Maine.gov loading...

So while there may not be an immediate threat here, we're probably not going to be spared. At least now you're armed with some knowledge of what to look for. And then promptly destroy...

Our state insect should be our state bird...

