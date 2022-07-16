Deputy Shot, Killed an Armed Man in a Newport Campground

A man was shot and killed by a Penobscot County Sheriff's Deputy during an armed confrontation in a campground in Newport.

Who Was Killed?

A social media post led to a large police presence at the Sebasticook Lake Campground Friday afternoon. Several hours later, in a joint release from Sheriff Troy Morton of the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office and Chief David Wintle of the Newport Police, it was reported that 35-year-old Stephen Bossom had been fatally shot by a member of law enforcement.

How Did the Shooting Happen?

On Friday afternoon, the Penobscot County Regional Communications Center learned of the social media post, which claimed that a man with a gun had been spotted in the Newport campground. Officers from the Newport and Dexter Police Departments, as well as the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office, and the Maine State Police responded.

Penobscot County Deputy Kenneth York was the first on the scene and officials say he was met by Bossom, who had a gun. As a result of an armed confrontation, Deputy York shot and killed the suspect. Deputy York is now on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation by the Maine Attorney General's Office, which is customary in police-involved shootings.

When Will More Details Be Released?

Officials have not released any other information about the shooting or the circumstances of the confrontation. That information will come out once the AG's office has completed its investigation.

There are no reports of any other injuries.

We'll update this story as more details become available.

