Depeche Mode Reveal Andy Fletcher’s Cause of Death

Depeche Mode have released a statement addressing the death of founding keyboardist Andy Fletcher.

“We wanted to take a moment and acknowledge the outpouring of love for Andy that we’ve seen from all of you over the last few weeks,” bandmates Dave Gahan and Martin Gore said in a joint message to fans (see below). “It’s incredible to see all of your photos, to read your words, and to see how much Andy meant to all of you. As you can imagine, it’s been a strange, sad, disorienting few weeks for us here, to say the least. But we’ve seen and felt all of your love and support, and we know that Andy’s family has too.”

Fletcher died suddenly on May 26. At the time, no cause of death was given. In their statement, Depeche Mode revealed that the keyboardist’s passing was due to “an aortic dissection.” “So, even though it was far, far too soon, he passed naturally and without prolonged suffering."

“We had a celebration of Andy’s life in London last week,” the band further revealed, “which was a beautiful ceremony and gathering with a few tears, but filled with the great memories of who Andy was, stories of all of our times together, and some good laughs. Andy was celebrated in a room full of many of his friends and family, our immediate DM family, and so many people who have touched Andy’s and our lives throughout the years. All being together was a very special way to remember Andy and see him off.”

Fletcher spent more than 40 years as a member of Depeche Mode, from 1980 until his death. The musician's role in the band often fluctuated, as he played bass, keyboards and even managed the band at various points in their career. In 2020, Fletcher -- along with the other members of Depeche Mode -- was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.