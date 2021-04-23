Def Leppard Detail Massive ‘Volume Three’ Box Set
For Def Leppard completists, the band has been making your dreams come true of late revisiting each era of their career and providing super packed box sets. The latest in this series is Volume Three, which will focus on the band's output during the first decade of the 2000s. That includes the X, Yeah! and Songs From the Sparkle Lounge albums.
This latest collection is set to arrive June 11 as a limited-edition box set released by UMe/Virgin. It is also the third of four box sets the band is releasing in total. Fans will be able to purchase the Volume Three box in both 180gm vinyl and CD formats and this marks the first time music from all three albums have been made available on vinyl.
Joe Elliott and Ronan McHugh mastered the new releases with assistance from Andy Pearce with a cut by Greg Moore. The box set also features a hard-backed book with rare photos by Ross Halfin and notes by Classic Rock Magazine’s Paul Elliott. Band members Joe Elliott, Rick Savage, Rick Allen and Phil Collen have also contributed to the set.
The collection is loaded with a variety of extras for each of the studio albums. There are b-sides, Yeah! studio covers and a Yeah! live set as part of this new box set. Check out the full track listing and be sure to place your order for Def Leppard's Volume Three box set here.
Def Leppard Volume Three Artwork + Track Listing
X
Now
Unbelievable
You’re So Beautiful
Everyday
Long, Long Way to Go
Four Letter Word
Torn to Shreds
Love Don’t Lie
Gravity
Cry
Girl Like You
Let Me Be the One
Scar
YEAH!
20TH Century Boy
Rock On
Hanging on the Telephone
Waterloo Sunset
Hell Raiser
10538 Overture
Street Life
Drive-In Saturday
Little Bit of Love
The Golden Age of Rock ‘n’ Roll
No Matter What
He’s Gonna Step on You Again
Don’t Believe a Word
Stay With Me
Songs From the Sparkle Lounge
Go
Nine Lives
C’mon C’mon
Love
Tomorrow
Cruise Control
Hallucinate
Only the Good Die Young
Bad Actress
Come Undone
Gotta Let it Go
B-SIDES
Now – (Radio Edit) (B-Side – Now)
Long Long Way to Go (Radio Edit) (B-Side – Long Way To Go)
Kiss the Day (X – Japanese Bonus Track)
10 X Bigger Than Love (B-Side - Long Way to Go)
Love Don’t Lie – B-Side – Now (Demo)
Let Me Be the One – B-Side – Now (Demo)
Gimmie A Job – B-Side – Long Long Way to Go
Now – B-Side – Long Long Way to Go (Live Acoustic Version)
Long Long Way to Go – Limited Edition Bonus Track (Stripped Version)
Nine Lives – Joe Only Vocal Version
Perfect Girl – Website Exclusive (Phil Collen Demo)
Love – Piano Version
YEAH! STUDIO COVERS
Only After Dark – B-Side – Let’s Get Rocked
You Can’t Always Get What You Want – B-Side – Have You Needed Someone So Bad
Little Wing – B-Side - Have You Needed Someone So Bad
Ziggy Stardust – B-Side - Slang
Under My Wheels – B-Side - Goodbye
Who Do You Love? – B-Side - Goodbye
Rebel Rebel – B-Side - Now
Led Boots – B-Side – All I Want is Everything
Cause We Ended as Lovers – B-Side – All I Want is Everything
Search and Destroy – Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive
How Does it Feel - Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive (iTunes Exclusive)
Roxanne – Phil’s Demo (Previously Unreleased)
Dear Friends – Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive
Winter Song – Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive
American Girl – Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive
Heartbeat – Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive
Space Oddity – Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive
When I’m Dead and Gone – Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive
Stay With Me – B-Side Now
YEAH! LIVE
Elected - B-Side Heaven Is
Action – Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive
No Matter What – Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive
Rock On – Live 2006
Travellin’ Band – Radio Edit (Previously Unreleased)
Now I’m Here – B-Side Tonight
20th Century Boy – 2005 VH1 Rock Awards (Previously Unreleased)
All The Young Dudes – Once Bitten Twice Shy Exclusive Track
