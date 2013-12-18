Def Leppard Book ‘Pyromania’ Las Vegas Residency

Def Leppard are planning their second Las Vegas residency, this time focusing on 'Pyromania,' the 10-times platinum 1983 breakthrough album that included the hits 'Photograph' and 'Rock of Ages.'

The band's next string of Vegas shows will take place sometime in 2014, guitarist Phil Collen recently told Billboard. Def Leppard spent this past spring at the Hard Rock Hotel performing 'Hysteria,' their 1987 follow-up to 'Pyromania.'

Collen also said there's a new Def Leppard album in the works, their first since 2008's 'Songs From the Sparkle Lounge.'

Frontman Joe Elliott, discussing 'Pyromania''s 30th anniversary, said, "We found our sound on this record with the help of a great producer in Mutt Lange, the new studio technology that we eagerly embraced -- unlike many of our peers -- and an incredible enthusiasm to make a record no one else had ever made. Whether we did or didn't isn't important. What is, is that we had made the record we wanted to make, it had been percolating in our DNA for six years. We finally sounded like the us we wanted to be."

Def Leppard performed 11 'Hysteria' concerts in March and April this past year, and then played the album -- which includes 'Pour Some Sugar on Me,' 'Armageddon It' and 'Love Bites,' among other classics -- in its entirety again at France's Hellfest. 'Def Leppard: Viva! Hysteria,' taken from the tour, will debut on the AXS network on Dec. 29.