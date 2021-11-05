Daylights Savings Time Ends Sunday November 7

It's time to "fall back" and set the clocks back 1 hour before you go to bed on Saturday, November 6th as Daylight Savings Time ends at 2 a.m. on Sunday, November 7th.

After the clocks are turned back, sunrise on Sunday in Bar Harbor will be at 6:17 a.m. and sunset 4:15 p.m. At the end of the month on November 30th sunrise will be at 6:46 a.m. and sunset at 3:56 p.m.

While you are setting your clocks back, it's a good idea to change the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors! While you are doing that, check to see when your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors were installed. Smoke detectors should be replaced every 10 years, and carbon monoxide detectors every 5 to 7 years.

Don't have a smoke or carbon monoxide detector? Check with your local fire department. They often have them available, and will help with the installation if necessary. They'd much rather come in during the day and install a smoke detector than battle a fire in the middle of the night!