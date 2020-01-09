David Lee Roth mixed Van Halen classics with a unique brand of storytelling at his first full solo concert in 13 years tonight in Las Vegas.

You can see exclusive photos, the full set list and fan-shot video from the show below.

The 65-year-old Roth was energetic, enthusiastic and engaging throughout, understandably skipping most of the acrobatics and dancing of previous tours. Sometimes he also missed notes, cues or occasionally, entire verses - most notably on "California Girls," during which he broke out his now-famous "I forgot the fucking words" apology.

The fifteen song set featured 10 classics from the Van Halen years, 5 songs (largely covers) from his solo albums, and at least a half a dozen extended stories about his life and career.

During these interludes, which found his band backing him with instrumental versions of songs such as Lou Reed's "Walk on the Wild Side" and Sly and the Family Stone's "Thank You (Falettinme Be Mice Elf Again)," Roth revealed - among many other things - that the J-Pop group Rampage from Exile Tribe had recently cut a big check to license an upcoming cover version of "Jump." He also explained how eyebrows made dogs more lovable than cats: "Who knows what the fuck they're thinking?"

Watch David Lee Roth Perform "You Really Got Me"

Al Estrada from the Van Halen tribute band Eruption handled lead guitar duty, alongside rhythm guitarist Frankie Lindri, bassist Ryan Wheeler, keyboardist Danny Wagner and drummer Mike Mussleman.

The singer's last full-length solo concert took place on Nov. 7, 2006. The following September he returned to Van Halen for his first tour with the band in 23 years. With Eddie Van Halen's son Wolfgang replacing original bassist Michael Anthony, the group embarked on two more tours and released one studio album, 2012's A Different Kind of Truth, over the next decade.

In late 2018 the singer strongly hinted that Van Halen would tour for the first time in four years in the summer of 2019, but those plans never materialized. Unconfirmed reports suggested that Eddie Van Halen was battling health issues. Upon announcing his solo return to the stage last September, Roth said, "I’m not sure what’s happening with Ed, but [he’s] probably not gonna answer the bell this time. It’s not my place to guess."

In addition to eight more confirmed Las Vegas shows this January and March, Roth was recently announced as the opening act for the upcoming North American legs of Kiss' End of the Road farewell tour. Their first show together takes place Feb. 1 in Manchester, New Hampshire.

David Lee Roth Set List - January 8, 2019 House of Blues Las Vegas

1. "You Really Got Me" (Kinks cover) - from Van Halen (1978)

2. "Big Train" - from Your Filthy Little Mouth (1994)

3. "Unchained" - from Fair Warning (1981)

4. "Just Like Paradise" - from Skyscraper (1988)

5. "Atomic Punk" - from Van Halen (1978)

6. "Dance the Night Away - from Van Halen II (1979)

7. "Mean Street" - from Fair Warning (1981)

8. "California Girls" - (Beach Boys cover) from Crazy from the Heat (1985)

9. "Tobacco Road" (John D. Loudermilk cover) From Eat 'Em and Smile (1986)

10. "Jamie's Cryin'" - from Van Halen (1978)

11. "Beautiful Girls" - from Van Halen II (1979)

12. "Panama" - from 1984 (1984)

13. "Ain't Talkin' 'Bout Love" - from Van Halen (1978)

14. "Just a Gigolo / I Ain't Got Nobody" ( Irving Caesar, Leonello Casucci / Roger Graham, Spencer Williams covers) - from Crazy from the Heat (1985)

15. "Jump" - from 1984 (1984)