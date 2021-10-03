Fans Think David Lee Roth Predicted His Retirement 30 Years Ago

David Lee Roth shocked fans when he announced his retirement on Friday, but some fans believe the writing has been on the wall — or rather, the screen — for 30 years.

The former Van Halen frontman told the Las Vegas Review-Journal he'll be "throwing in the shoes" following his five-night residency at the Las Vegas House of Blues in January. The announcement was published on Oct. 1, which eagle-eyed fans noted was only nine days earlier than the projected date for his final bow in the video for "A Lil' Ain't Enough," the title track off his 1991 album.

In the video, Diamond Dave visits a soothsayer who uses a crystal ball to predict futures. The clip then cuts to a shot of the marquee outside the Anaheim Stadium, which reads, "Diamond Dave, THE ABSOLUTE FINAL TOUR: SOLD OUT."

A bloated, double-chinned Roth then rolls — er, floats? — up to the venue in a hovercraft limo, where he gets bombarded by an onslaught of reporters. The date of the show? Oct. 10, 2021, Roth's 67th birthday.

As to be expected with a showman of Roth's stature, the singer is promising to go out in style with his final Sin City shows. "I've got a band that is doing what Al [Alex Van Halen] and I used to call a 'block,' that means 75 rehearsals for one show," he told the Review-Journal. "We are bringing it in classic VH [Van Halen] style. Alex and I are the only version, that was his message. There is no other variation. There is no torch being passed. There is no other side to this coin. This is classic, in-your-face Van Halen." (Roth did not confirm whether Alex Van Halen would actually make any appearances during the residency.)

"I've given you all I've got to give," Roth continued. "It's been an amazing, great run, no regrets, nothing to say about anybody. I'll miss you all. Stay frosty."