David Lee Roth Cancels Entire Farewell Residency

David Lee Roth has officially canceled all of his scheduled farewell performances at the House of Blues Las Vegas.

A representative for the venue reportedly confirmed the news to the Las Vegas Review Journal. The House of Blues concert calendar lists all of the performances as canceled.

The former Van Halen frontman had originally planned to kick off his Sin City residency with shows on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. Those two performances were canceled just days beforehand, with representatives saying via statement that the plug had been pulled “Due to unforeseen circumstances related to COVID and out of an abundance of caution for those working and attending the shows.”

Roth himself has remained rather silent on the matter. The rocker’s only social media post in the past two weeks is a piece of artwork with the words, “A funny thing happened on the way to Las Vegas.”

Originally announced in late September, the Vegas residency was to be Roth’s swan song. “I am throwing in the shoes. I’m retiring,” the former Van Halen frontman confessed to the Las Vegas Review Journal at the time.

Roth further alluded to the death of Eddie Van Halen and his own health issues as reasons behind the decision. “I am encouraged and compelled to really come to grips with how short time is, and my time is probably even shorter,” the singer explained, adding that he “thought [he] might have been the first” to die. “And my doctors, my handlers, compelled me to really address that every time I go onstage, I endanger that future.”

Ticket holders for the canceled Roth shows will be automatically issued a full refund. No announcement was made regarding any potential future dates.