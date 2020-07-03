Listen to David Gilmour’s New Song, ‘Yes, I Have Ghosts’

David Gilmour has released a new song called "Yes, I Have Ghosts." It's his first new music since 2015's Rattle That Lock.

The track, embedded below, is a family project, with Gilmour's wife, novelist Polly Samson, providing the lyrics and their daughter Romany contributes vocals and harp. As Gilmour pointed out in a press release, her vocal contribution came about when the coronavirus pandemic caused a change in plans.

“I was working on this song just as we went into lockdown," he said, "and had to cancel a session with backing singers but, as it turned out, the solution was right here and I couldn’t be happier with the way Romany’s voice blends with mine and her beautiful harp playing has been another revelation.”

Samson's lyrics are based on her most recent book, A Theatre for Dreamers, which takes place in 1960 at a bohemian community of artists on the Greek island of Hydra, one of whom is a young Leonard Cohen. Her professional relationship with Gilmour extends all the way back to Pink Floyd's The Division Bell, when she penned the words to seven of its songs.

She added, "Collaborating with David - as I have done many times over the last 30 years, writing songs for both Pink Floyd and his solo albums - we were able to bring together the worlds of literature and music to enhance the listening experience and connect with audiences in a way which I don’t think has been done before”

When "Yes, I Have Ghosts" was announced three weeks ago, it was learned that the song was to be included in the audiobook for A Theatre for Dreamers, for which Gilmour composed more music.