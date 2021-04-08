Watch David Gilmour Perform Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Albatross’

A new video features Pink Floyd's David Gilmour on steel guitar for a performance of Fleetwood Mac's instrumental classic "Albatross," a song originally composed by founding member Peter Green.

The video arrives in anticipation of a full-length concert film honoring the work of Green, who died last year, as well as the early music of Fleetwood Mac.

You can watch the clip below.

The concert, filmed at the Palladium in London in February 2020, mere weeks before the coronavirus pandemic forced the live-music industry to shut down, also includes appearances by Neil Finn, Noel Gallagher, Billy Gibbons, Kirk Hammett, John Mayall, Christine McVie, Jeremy Spencer, Zak Starkey, Pete Townshend, Steven Tyler and Bill Wyman.

Gilmour's participation was a long time in the making, according to Mick Fleetwood, who said the guitarist initially had "cold feet" and took a year and a half to agree to doing the show.

“I didn’t know him very well,” Fleetwood told Rolling Stone. “But I knew he was connected to Peter Green’s music. … Two years before this even happened, it suddenly dawned on me that I was going to cold-call him and say, ‘Would you do it?’”

Gilmour had “so much reverence for Peter Green’s playing and who Peter was and the songs," Fleetwood noted. It was only a few months after the concert that Green died at the age of 73.

The concert film, Mick Fleetwood & Friends Celebrate The Music of Peter Green and The Early Years of Fleetwood Mac, will be streamed digitally on April 24 and released on physical formats on April 30.

