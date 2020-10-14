David Crosby Admits His Eddie Van Halen Tweet Was ‘Not Cool’

David Crosby acknowledged it may not have been the best idea to dismiss Eddie Van Halen's accomplishments. But he also admitted he had forgotten the guitarist had died earlier in the week.

"Yes, you Van Halen fans, I did just toss off an answer that was not cool," he wrote. "The even more embarrassing truth is I didn't even remember he had just died or I would have kept my mouth shut. ... I do make mistakes. No offense intended."

Crosby also retweeted someone who wrote, "I’m a Van Halen fan for sure, but I can also understand your 'meh' response to mean that he wasn’t your cup of tea, but you didn’t mean to disrespect a recently deceased person," while adding "Exactly."

The outspoken singer-songwriter provoked outrage on Twitter last weekend when he responded to a question about the guitarist with "Meh." Crosby quickly got taken to task - not just by fans but also by fellow artists.

Dee Snider shot back with, "I've always hated @thedavidcrosby AND his mustache," while Tracii Guns of L.A. Guns, Testament's Alex Skolnick and the band Danko Jones also jumped in.

A day later, Crosby explained his opinion. "[Jimi] Hendrix changed the world of guitar," he wrote. "Look, I get it. Many of you loved Van Halen, and the one time I met [him] he was nice, and he was talented. 'Meh' to me means I don’t care that much, and I don’t. Doesn’t mean he wasn’t good. He was, but not for me."