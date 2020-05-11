Dave Grohl: Foo Fighters’ New Album Is Our David Bowie ‘Let’s Dance Record’

Dave Grohl compared the dance-like "groove" of the upcoming Foo Fighters album to David Bowie's 1983 best-seller Let's Dance in an interview last week. The Foos completed the effort earlier this year, ahead of a 25th-anniversary tour that's now unfortunately postponed due to the coronavirus.

But listeners have plenty of rock to look forward to when the band drops its tenth studio album and follow-up to Concrete and Gold. Appearing alongside his mother, Virginia Grohl, for a Mother's Day-themed video chat last week, the musician gave Los Angeles' ALT 98.7 FM some insight into the album.

Watch the interview toward the bottom of this post. Hear Dave's album description at around in 19:49 in the clip.

"I was supposed to be on tour right now," the Foo Fighters frontman explains to radio host Andy Harms. "I was really looking forward to it because we finished making a record, and the record is so good. We were so excited for people to hear it, and we were so excited to go out and play it."

Dave continues, "It's filled with anthemic, huge, sing-along rock songs. It's weird because it's almost like a dance record — not like an EDM, disco, modern dance record. It's got groove, man. To me, it's like our David Bowie's Let's Dance record. That's what we wanted to make, 'cause we were like, 'Yeah, let's make this really up, fun record!' It's got its dark corners and whatever, but we were so excited to go out and play, and then we just hit pause on everything."

The bulk of the broadcast's conversation covered Virginia's recent book, From Cradle to Stage, which chronicles the lives of rock stars and their mothers. During the radio interview, Virginia also spoke a little bit about a planned documentary series stemming from the book's premise.

As for Dave, he's still adjusting to life under COVID-19-related quarantine. While the rocker reports that his family members are all taken care of, he admits that he's not used to so much downtime away from his band. Virginia confirmed that the musician rarely takes this much time off.

"It's been two months now," Dave says. "Mom, when was the last time I took two months off? I don't think ever in my life, in the last 30 years. And the last six months, I've been working so hard every day."

The Foo Fighters bandleader seems to have David Bowie on the mind as of late. Last month, Dave recalled his shocking final exchange with the rock and roll icon who died at the age of 69 in 2016.

The recollection was part of an ongoing series of true stories that Dave has been sharing on social media. Thus far, the tales have also included the musician's memories of Pantera, Prince and Independence Day fireworks.

A title and release date for the forthcoming Foo Fighters album have yet to be revealed.

Dave Grohl + His Mother, Virginia Grohl, Talk to ALT 98.7 FM - May 8, 2020