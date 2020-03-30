Watch Dave Grohl + Billie Joe Armstrong Perform Classics From Their Homes

Over the weekend, some of music’s biggest names came together to entertain the country stuck at home during coronavirus quarantine. Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl and Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong both performed from their homes, helping raise money for first responders.

Dave Grohl broadcast from his home in Hawaii, playing the Foo Fighters anthem “My Hero.” “To all the people out there on the front lines, who are doing all they can to get us through this, I hope you’re staying healthy. If you love someone let them know, if you’re thankful for someone, tell them,” Grohl said, later revealing the final verse was good to wash your hands to.

As for Billie Joe, the Green Day frontman played “Boulevard of Broken Dreams” from the band’s landmark American Idiot album. “I hope everybody’s happy and healthy, or trying to be as happy as possible. I know it’s a really stressful time. But I just wanna say it’s an honor to be playing for everybody right now.”

Other artists who took part in iHeartRadio’s Living Room Concert for America include Alicia Keys, Backstreet Boys, Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes, H.E.R., Mariah Carey, Sam Smith and Tim McGraw. The event was hosted by Elton John and also featured appearances from Ciara, Lady Gaga, Demi Lovato, Russell Wilson, Lizzo and more.

For a list of best practices for staying safe and keeping others safe from the coronavirus pandemic, visit the World Health Organization's website.