Arrest Warrant Issued for Former Pearl Jam Drummer Dave Abbruzzese

An arrest warrant has been issued for Dave Abbruzzese, who drummed with Pearl Jam from 1991-94. He's wanted in Texas on charges involving controlled substances.

Alternative Nation is reporting that the warrant -- which went into effect on Sept. 26, 2014 -- is for two charges. The first, for possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance, is a misdemeanor punishable by a maximum of a year in county jail and a $4,000 fine. The second, however, is much more serious. It's for manufacture or delivery of a substance, which carries with it a sentence of between five and 99 years in prison.

Denton County Crime Stoppers says that there is a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to his arrest. They released the above photo.

Abbruzzese joined Pearl Jam on the eve of the release of their 1991 debut, Ten. Drummer Dave Krusen played on the hit album, but Abbruzzese joined the band on tour and for its next two records, Vs. and Vitalogy, although he was fired before the release of the latter due to personality conflicts with some of the other members. As guitarist Stone Gossard said, "On a superficial level, it was a political struggle: For whatever reason, his ability to communicate with Ed [Vedder] and Jeff [Ament] was very stifled. I certainly don't think it was all Dave Abrruzzese's fault that it was stifled."

After parting ways with Pearl Jam, Abbruzzese performed on two songs on the 1995 Jimi Hendrix tribute, In From the Storm, and has frequently worked with guitarist Stevie Salas.

You Think You Know Pearl Jam?