If You See This Beautiful-Looking Bug in Maine, Kill It Immediately – It’s Dangerous

You may not notice this insect anywhere in your area. However, there could come a day when you're on a hike in the middle of the Maine woods, run into this thing, and be blinded by its beauty. Then ... you might want to kill it.

The insect looks like a hybrid of a butterfly and a moth, emitting this orange-looking color. The color is the part that makes us think it's just a pretty, unique-looking moth—but don't be fooled.

Spotted lanternfly on maple tree Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

According to USATODAY, it's just the opposite. This creature is called the 'Spotted Lanternfly', and it's a dangerously invasive insect species that originated in Asia.

Why is the winter season extra important if you see these lanternflies?

That's when this bug likes to bunker down in little cracks in wood or nooks in other little spaces that are warm enough to lay eggs. Though you won't see spotted lanternflies in the wintertime, that only means they're busy multiplying to come back with an army.

According to aphis.usda.gov, these bugs are a huge threat, wreaking havoc on our gardens and trees in the spring and summertime.

"The Spotted Lanternfly (Lycorma delicatula) is native to China and was first detected in Pennsylvania in September 2014. Spotted lanternfly feeds on a wide range of fruit, ornamental and woody trees, with tree-of-heaven being one of the preferred hosts. Spotted lanternflies are invasive and can be spread long distances by people who move infested material or items containing egg masses. Juvenile spotted lanternflies, known as nymphs, and adults prefer to feed on the invasive tree of heaven (Ailanthus altissima) but also feed on a wide range of crops and plants, including grapes, apples, hops, walnuts and hardwood trees".

So don't feel bad about squashing these evil things (even though it's not their fault).

16 Things You Should Never Do in New Hampshire Gallery Credit: Megan