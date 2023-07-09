Dangerous Tick Disease Worse Than Lyme Officially an Endemic in Every New England State

It's worse than Lyme disease, and spreading faster, according to LymeDisease.org.

It was just Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island where the disease called Babesiosis or Babesia, which we humans catch from ticks, was an endemic. Now, according to the CDC, we can add New Hampshire, Maine, and Vermont to the list, making this a full-on significant and major issue for New England.

The CDC says that the disease is caused by microscopic parasites which infect our red blood cells and most commonly spread through deer ticks, also known as black-legged ticks.

Sucking tick Macro photo on human skin. Ixodes ricinus. Bloated parasite bitten into pink irritated epidermis. Small red drops. Dangerous insect mite. Encephalitis, Lyme disease infection Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

This disease can be tough stuff, too. According to Boston.com, Babesiosis can mean flu-like symptoms including fever, chills, sweats, headache, body aches, loss of appetite, nausea, or fatigue. Seeing a doctor is a must (and even the ER if necessary) if you have a weak immune system, other health issues and diseases, or no spleen.

CDC CDC loading...

According to Boston.com, Yale University researchers in New Haven, Connecticut, and Tufts Medical Center in Boston say this is here to stay, as warmer winters mean ticks live longer and spread the disease more frequently. Add that with Lyme disease already in New Hampshire, Maine, and Vermont, and this just adds to the concern and warnings.

There's no vaccine for either disease.

Click here to learn the best ways to prevent babesiosis and Lyme disease, which includes insect repellent when you're out for extended periods of time, especially in more wooded areas. It's also important to conduct full-body exams on yourself, children, and pets.

