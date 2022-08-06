Creedence Clearwater Revival Live Album and Film Set for Release

A long-lost live recording of Creedence Clearwater Revival's 1970 show at London’s Royal Albert Hall is finally set for release later this year.

Creedence Clearwater Revival at the Royal Albert Hall features John Fogerty, Tom Fogerty, Doug Clifford and Stu Cook performing favorites like “Fortunate Son,” “Proud Mary” and “Bad Moon Rising,” the latter of which can be heard down below. The original 1970 multitrack tapes were restored and mixed by Giles Martin and engineer Sam Okell. Due on Sept. 16, Royal Albert Hall will be available on compact disc, cassette tape, digital and vinyl. (Select retailers will also offer a variety of exclusive color variants, including Walmart's “Tombstone Shadow” gray vinyl and Target's “Green River” vinyl.)

You can view a complete track listing, along with a promotional trailer, below.

A concert film of the performance titled Travelin’ Band: Creedence Clearwater Revival at the Royal Albert Hall will also be available. The film documents the band's rise to fame and features previously unseen footage. Directed by Bob Smeaton (The Beatles Anthology and Jimi Hendrix Band of Gypsies) and narrated by actor Jeff Bridges, Travelin’ Band is the only concert footage of the group's original lineup to be released in its entirety. It will roll out on Sept. 16, though details on where it can be viewed have yet to be announced.

A deluxe, 2LP/2CD/Blu-ray edition of the set will be released on Nov. 14 and includes two 45-RPM 180-gram vinyl LPs as well as on compact disc, plus a second CD with music from the film featuring formative recordings from the band's early years as Tommy Fogerty and the Blue Velvets and the Golliwogs. This package also includes a reproduction of the original 1970 tour program, a 36x24" poster and a 16-page booklet with an excerpt from Bridges’ voice-over script.

In the film, Bridges marvels over the group's achievements in 1969, as Creedence Clearwater Revival released Bayou Country, Green River and Willy and the Poor Boys. "In only 12 months," Bridges says, "the band had achieved five Top 10 singles and three Top 10 albums on the American charts, outselling the Beatles. They had appeared on the legendary Ed Sullivan Show and played to over a million people across America, including the hundreds of thousands gathered at Woodstock. 'John, Tom, Stu and Doug' may not have had the familiar ring to it of 'John, Paul, George and Ringo,' but Creedence were challenging the Beatles for the title of the biggest group in the world."

Ahead of the set's release, you can listen to its first single, "Bad Moon Rising," here. Creedence Clearwater Revival at the Royal Albert Hall is now available for preorder.

'Creedence Clearwater Revival at the Royal Albert Hall' (Deluxe Edition) Track Listing

Royal Albert Hall CD

1. "Born on the Bayou"

2. "Green River"

3. "Tombstone Shadow"

4. "Travelin’ Band"

5. "Fortunate Son"

6. "Commotion"

7. "Midnight Special"

8. "Bad Moon Rising"

9. "Proud Mary"

10. "The Night Time Is the Right Time"

11. "Good Golly Miss Molly"

12. "Keep on Chooglin’"

Travelin’ Band CD

1. "Come On Baby" – Tommy Fogerty and the Blue Velvets

2. "Brown Eyed Girl" – The Golliwogs

3. "Porterville" – The Golliwogs

4. "Suzie Q."

5. "I Put a Spell on You"

6. "Proud Mary"

7. "Born on the Bayou"

8. "Bad Moon Rising"

9. "Green River"

10. "The Night Time Is the Right Time"

11. "Down on the Corner"

12. "Who’ll Stop the Rain?"

