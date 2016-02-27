Ranking Every Creedence Clearwater Revival Album

Sometimes it's tough to discern one Creedence Clearwater Revival album from another, because they released so much music in such a short span of time – and had so many classics. That's why we've created this handy ranking of their albums.

But let’s take a step back to appreciate the magnificence that is the entire Creedence Clearwater Revival catalog before we sharpen our knives to begin splitting hairs as we consider the merits of Bayou Country against the qualities of Willie and the Poor Boys. There was simply one brilliant piece of songwriting followed by another from frontman John Fogerty over the course of their seven discs.

The amount of music that came out of Creedence in the late ’60s and early ’70s is simply insane. In terms of both sheer quality and quantity, only the Beatles could go toe-to-toe with these guys.

Given the compressed time periods between Creedence LPs – including three albums in 1969 alone – the entire discography hangs together as one indomitable body of work. (OK, the exception in the bunch is their swan song, Mardi Gras, but we’ll get to that soon enough.)

Despite how short Creedence lasted and how brightly they burned, there’s an arc to be discovered among these seven albums. The four years of work reveal a steady musical growth and an increase in lyrical complexity, along with an almost inevitable creative (and personal) flame-out.