COVID-19 Cases, Hospitalizations Continue to Rise in Maine

Maine has seen a significant increase in the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the past month.

The Maine Center for Disease Control reported on Tuesday that 123 people are currently in the hospital with COVID-19. Nearly half of those patients are in intensive care, with at least two dozen people on ventilators. By contrast, only 25 people were hospitalized with the virus in Maine one month ago.

Since Saturday, the Maine CDC has recorded 363 new coronavirus cases in the state. Aroostook County has had 22 new infections and at least six hospitalizations in the past three days. So far this month, Aroostook County has reported 225 new COVID-19 cases. There are 141 known active cases in the County as of Tuesday.

Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine Center for Disease Control said that for the past several weeks, 70-75% of all patients in the hospital with COVID-19 had not been fully vaccinated.

Northern Light A.R. Gould Hospital in Presque Isle says that due to higher volume of patients with COVID-19 symptoms it will continue to restrict visitor access to its emergency department until further notice.

New Brunswick Update

New Brunswick Public Health reports that since July 1, there have been 340 confirmed coronavirus cases in the province. Of those, 303 or 89 per cent, involved people who were not fully vaccinated.

Dr. Cristin Muecke, deputy chief medical officer of health says, “There are still many people in New Brunswick who need to get vaccinated as quickly as possible.” She says, “The risk is proven to be far lower when you are vaccinated. It protects you, the people you love and your community.