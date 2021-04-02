Court Rejects Appeal from Woman Convicted in Child Death

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine’s highest court has rejected an appeal from a woman convicted of murder in the death of her 10-year-old daughter.

Sharon Kennedy and her former husband, Julio Carrillo, were both convicted of murder for beatings that led to the death of Marissa Kennedy.

Sharon Kennedy’s attorney argued that jurors weren’t given the right guidance about how to treat testimony about domestic violence that Sharon Kennedy suffered from her husband.

The Maine Supreme Judicial Court ruled on Thursday that the court “acted well within its discretion in applying and weighing the aggravating and mitigating factors" in arriving at her 48-year maximum sentence.