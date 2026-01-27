Mother Nature tried to wipe the slate clean last night — but these two games still got played, and they delivered a split between Fort Fairfield and Wisdom. Now the focus turns to a busy day ahead, with County teams back on the schedule in Nordic skiing and a full night of hoops.

✅ Boys final: Fort Fairfield 78, Wisdom 17

✅ Girls final: Wisdom 65, Fort Fairfield 29

✅ Today: Nordic meet in Fort Kent + multiple County matchups on the court

Last Night’s Finals

Boys Basketball: Fort Fairfield 78, Wisdom 17

Fort Fairfield got the better of Wisdom on the boys side, pulling away early and never looking back.

The Tigers jumped out to a 19–4 lead after the first quarter and exploded in the second to take a 38–7 advantage at halftime. Fort Fairfield kept it rolling after the break, leading 59–13 through three quarters before closing things out at 78–17.

Ethan Walsh paced the Tigers with 12 points, while Dawson Milton and Vincent Heibel added 11 apiece.

Girls Basketball: Wisdom 65, Fort Fairfield 29

On the girls side, Wisdom earned the split with a convincing win, using a big middle stretch to take control.

The Lady Pioneers led 12–8 after the first, then opened it up in the second to take a 30–21 lead into halftime. From there, Wisdom locked in defensively, outscoring the Tigers 35–8 across the final two quarters to pull away.

Ava Lerman led the way with 32 points and 7 steals, and Madi Cyr added 19 for Wisdom. Fort Fairfield was led by Madison Parks with 18 points.

Today’s Schedule (County Teams)

Nordic Skiing

3:00 PM - Nordic meet (Fort Kent)

Boys Basketball

5:30 PM - Van Buren at Katahdin

7:00 PM - Easton at Madawaska

7:00 PM - Houlton at Orono

7:00 PM - Washburn at East Grand

Girls Basketball

5:30 PM - Easton at Madawaska

5:30 PM - Houlton at Orono

6:30 PM - Van Buren at Katahdin

7:00 PM - Fort Kent at Presque Isle - This game can be heard tonight, pre-game at 6:45 on 101.9 The Rock, 1019therock.com, on the 101.9 The Rock App (if you don't have it, you should!),

and, if you have a smart speaker, tell it to play 101.9 The Rock

