Counting Pennies for a Cause

A year of waiting on spare change was well worth the wait for eleven county nursing care and assisted living facilities.

NorState Federal Credit Union is donating fees collected from the use of their coin counters in Madawaska, Presque Isle and Fort Kent locations to local nursing care and assisted living facilities for their activities departments and the residents they serve.

The week of January 25, 2021 is National Activity Professionals Week.

In honor of the activity professionals at nursing homes or assisted living facilities, who through their efforts in improving and enriching the daily lives of patients and residents, NorState Federal Credit Union has taken this opportunity to promote their theme of this year’s recognition “Activity Professionals Brighten Each Day” and send each facility a thank you card, and a NorState Visa Gift Card in the amount of $462.

Susan G. Whitehead, NorState FCU’s CEO, expressed her thanks, stating, “On behalf of NorState members, staff and volunteers, we sincerely thank you for your professionalism during a year of pandemic and isolation. Special thanks to your Activities Department who brought residents moments of joy and inclusion during these trying times. Please accept this gift card in the amount of $462 to be used toward future activities with our loved ones. This donation is made possible by usage fees collected from NorState coin sorting machines.

Facilities receiving the donations for their activities department are: Highview Nursing & Rehab, Country Village Estates and Ridgewood Estates in Madawaska. St. Joseph Memory Care in Frenchville. Crosswinds Residential Care and Forest Hill Manor in Fort Kent. Eagle Lake Mercy Home and Borderview Rehab & Living Center in Van Buren. The Presque Isle Nursing Home as well as, Caribou Nursing Home and the Maine’s Veterans Home in Caribou.

There are many different staff members and volunteers that contribute to the activity program at health care facilities. Activity Professionals, Therapists, Nursing staff and Volunteers, and for this reason, we extend gratitude for the work they do to give residents and staff a vibrant and active daily calendar.

They improve the lives of those who may be reaching the final years of their lives or may be restricted by injury or illness, so activity professionals deliver interesting and fun activities that will be universally applicable, realizing that different residents have varying levels of capability.

“With the help of all members and non-members who came in to use the coin counter machines at NorState FCU during 2020, who are access a fee of 2% of coins sorted for members and 6% for non-members, the credit union and users of the coin sorter machines were able to raise $5,092.45 in spare change.”

