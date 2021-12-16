Could Tonight’s TNF Game Be For No. 1 In The AFC? [Poll]

Riding a 7-game win-streak, the New England Patriots are in the driver's seat for the #1 seed in the AFC.

But in case you weren't aware, there's a game with big conference seeding implications taking place tonight at SoFi Stadium. The Chiefs travel to L.A. to face the Chargers for not only first place in the AFC West, but also inch closer to the inside track to that coveted top spot.

Should KC emerge victorious tonight, they will leapfrog into the No. 1 spot, until the Pats play Saturday night.

It's pretty simple. If the Patriots win out, they enter the postseason with the #1 seed and a bye in the Wild Card Round. If the Pats finish tied for the best record in the conference with either team, they would also be the #1 by virtue of a head-to-head win over the Chargers and a better intra-conference record than KC.

The only way another team gets the top spot is by finishing with a better record than the Pats. And with KC neck and neck heading into tonight's game, plus a trip to Indianapolis this weekend and a home meeting with the Bills ahead for New England, this race is anything but locked up.

What do you think?